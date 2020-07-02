Fireworks Can Mean Pet Anxiety

While Independence Day activities bring a lot of joy to families, and everyone is certainly looking forward to a special treat this year, the holiday can be a stressful time for pets, particularly dogs.

According to information from Petfinder, more pets get lost on July 4th than any other day of the year.

Dr. Lynette Hemker, of the Greenville Veterinary Clinic, told WGEL she recommends pet owners leave their dog at home when they know there will be fireworks or a big party with a lot of noise. Dr. Hemker said dogs do much better in a familiar environment. You can put the dog in the basement where less noise will reach them and play soft, gentle music that will cover the sound of fireworks.

There are some medications available to help your pet deal with firework anxiety. Talk to your veterinarian for more information.