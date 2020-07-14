Formal Charges Filed Against Former Trooper

A former Illinois state trooper from Greenville has been officially charged in related charges.

Nolan Morgan, age 40, faces two Class X felony counts of alleged unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

Both charges allege that on July 2 Morgan possessed 200 grams or more of Psilocybin, a Schedule 1 controlled substance, with the intent to deliver it to another individual.

Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann filed the charges on Monday.

State Police reported an investigation was launched July 2 into Morgan’s alleged activities, after ISP received internal information that Morgan was allegedly involved in the possession and manufacturing of drugs at his Greenville residence.

Investigators conducted interviews with witnesses and searched Morgan’s residence, allegedly gathering evidence including 259 grams of psilocybin mushrooms packaged for delivery.

Morgan was arrested on July 3 at ISP headquarters in Collinsville. He has been released from his police duties and is free on bond.

A court appearance is scheduled in Bond County for July 27.