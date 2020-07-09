Fourth Phase Of Arrests In Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department conducted the fourth phase of its Operation “Open for Business” within Montgomery County and adjoining counties July 1 through July 8.

Montgomery County officials were assisted by the South Central Illinois Drug Task Force, Litchfield Police Department, Nokomis Police Department, and the Hillsboro Police Department, in arresting five Montgomery County residents on active warrants. Those arrests led to multiple other arrests.

Phase 4 began July 1 with the arrest of Travis White, of Litchfield, for alleged Delivery of Methamphetamine; Robert Jackson, of Walshville; Kimberly Brown, of Witt; and Peter Dangelo, of Farmersville, all for alleged Possession of Methamphetamine.

Donna Hemken, of Litchfield, was arrested for alleged Delivery of a Controlled Substance Being Cocaine on July 2.

Hope Stewart, of Hillsboro, was arrested July 6 for alleged Possession of Methamphetamine.

Along with those arrests, a total of 23 additional individuals were arrested and processed into the Montgomery County Jail for various charges.

With the Montgomery County Jail population currently at 46, Phase 5 of Operation “Open for Business” has been postponed to give the jail some time to decrease the population.