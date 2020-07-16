Greenville Man Sentenced To Prison

Kory Perez, age 27 of Greenville, has been sentenced in Bond County Circuit Court to state prison.

On March 10, Perez pleaded guilty to a Class 3 felony of aggravated battery of a child.

Earlier this month, he was sentenced to 39 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with credit for time served. Upon completion of the sentence, Perez will be on mandatory supervised release for one year.

The charge alleged that on August 27, 2019, the defendant struck a four-year-old child on the buttocks and caused bruising.

A second felony charge, for domestic battery, enhanced offense, was dismissed by the state, pursuant to plea negotiations.