Greenville Yard Sales Set For August

The Greenville City Council has decided to allow the city-wide yard sale to be held in mid-August.

Mayor Alan Gaffner brought up the topic at Tuesday’s council meeting. He said residents have been asking for the event, since yard sales were allowed starting in Phase 3. He believes the sales will be scheduled for the third weekend in August.

The dates of August 14 and 15 will allow the city to publicize the city-wide yard sale in the water bill insert newsletter, which will be mailed the last day of July.

The city-wide yard sale is usually held earlier in the year, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.