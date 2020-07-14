Hoopin’ It Up With The KPD

It was like selling out tickets to a big concert or special sports event.

Area residents will be hula hooping this summer thanks to the Kingsbury Park District and HSHS Holy Family Hospital.

The free hula hoop program quickly reached the maximum number of participants.

Kayla Curry, park district recreation programmer, said the park district and hospital will be giving out hula hoops and goodie bags with items from local businesses. If you were one of the lucky ones to be selected, you are asked to share pictures on social media with the Kingsbury Park District as you enjoy your hoops and goodies this summer.

Click below to hear her comments:

Registration is already closed. Curry said registration was full within four hours. She also said the KPD’s recent Hopscotch Challenge, another partnership with HSHS Holy Family Hospital, was a big success and received good feedback from parents.

Click below to hear more:

The hula hoops and goody bags will be delivered to the 25 participants the week of July 27.