HSHS Medical Group Welcomes Melanie Banal, APRN

HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Melanie Banal, APRN, to their medical team. Melanie offers primary care for patients of all ages at Clinton County Rural Health Breese, which is located at 9401 Holy Cross Ln., Suite 112, Breese. She will also see walk-in patients at HSHS St. Joseph’s Convenient Care – New Baden, which is located at 211 E. Hanover St., New Baden.

Melanie completed her Master of Science in Nursing, family nurse practitioner, at Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing in St Louis, Missouri.

As a primary care provider in family medicine, Melanie cares for patients of all ages and offers a variety of services, including minor procedures, general wellness care, well-child exams, well-woman exams and chronic illness management. As an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN), Melanie is a highly trained health care professional fully capable of diagnosing and treating acute and chronic conditions, as well as medication management.

To schedule an appointment with Melanie at Clinton County Rural Health Breese, please call 618-526-7271.