IHSA Defers To IDPH, ISBE & Pritzker

As school districts continue to work on how to teach children in this COVID-19 pandemic, decisions also need to made regarding sports activities governed by the Illinois High School Association.

On Tuesday, the IHSA announced it will now defer all Return To Play guidelines to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois State Board of Education, and the governor’s office.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said the organization understands there needs to be a greater consistency between the guidelines for returning to learn and returning to interscholastic athletics.

He added, as a result, officials felt it is important to let IDPH and ISBE provide a consistent direction for IHSA membership moving forward.

The IHSA had recently developed its own Return To Play guidelines, but they were scrapped when the state health department placed an emphasis on wearing masks and urged the elimination of scrimmages in sports that require physical contact.