ISP Trooper From Greenville Arrested

Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation officials announced Saturday the arrest of District 11 Trooper Nolan Morgan, age 40, of Greenville, on charges of alleged possession and manufacture of a controlled substance.

According to state police, an investigation was launched Thursday, July 2, after ISP received internal information that Morgan was allegedly involved in the possession and manufacturing of drugs at his residence. Investigators conducted multiple witness interviews and conducted a search of Morgan’s residence, where they reportedly gathered evidence, including approximately 259 grams of psilocybin mushrooms packaged for delivery.

On Friday, July 3, Morgan was arrested by at District 11 Headquarters in Collinsville.

Morgan has been charged with alleged Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver and Manufacture of a Controlled Substance, psilocybin mushrooms (both Class X Felony charges). Morgan’s bond was set at $150,000 by Judge Christopher Bauer.

Morgan is being held at the Bond County Jail awaiting his next court appearance.

Morgan was assigned to District 11 Patrol in Collinsville after graduating the Illinois State Police Academy in June of 2018. He has been relieved of his police duties, and the investigation into the case is ongoing.