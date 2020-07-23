June Public Works Activity Report

The June report of work conducted by the Greenville Public Works Department during June has been released.

A total of 283 man hours were used to do grass mowing, brush, weed and tree trimming, and brush pickup.

City beautification and flower pot maintenance took up 131 hours, and 129 hours were spent on building and vehicle maintenance.

Nearly 167 man hours were spent on applying cold patch to streets and 117 hours were used to prepare roads for oiling and chipping.

The street sweeper was in operation about 38 hours, 36 hours were spent on water meter and water leak repairs, and employees spent nearly 14 hours on shoulder and ditch work.