Kaskaskia College To Host Commencement Ceremony July 10

Kaskaskia College will be hosting its 2020 Commencement ceremony on Friday, July 10 at 7:00 pm on the College’s main campus. Although much will be different about this year’s ceremony, many of the traditions of commencement such as the processional and recessional, the conferring of degrees, and the opportunity for students to walk across the stage to have their photos taken will be a part of the evening celebration.

In keeping with social distancing and safety regulations due to COVID-19, graduates and guests will remain in their cars for remarks by President George Evans, Board Chair Bill Hawley, and former Student Trustee Justin Huff. Following brief remarks, President Evans will confer the degrees and then graduates will be asked to proceed to a stage positioned in front of the College’s clock tower for formal recognition.

In the event of inclement weather or extreme heat, graduates will be notified by text and email of plans for moving the ceremony to the Jane Knight Auditorium. Social distancing and health guidelines established for prevention for COVID-19 will be followed in the indoor setting as well.

The graduation ceremony will be available to the public via live stream through Facebook Live or YouTube Live. Links will be available on the College’s website www.kaskaskia.edu, or through its KC Connect App. The ceremony will also be live carried by Salem radio station WJBD 100.1 FM. Space for face to face attendance has been limited to graduates, their guests, and participating members of the KC faculty and staff. Graduates have received detailed information through their KC student email and the US Postal service regarding the ceremony.

Like many other institutions of higher education Kaskaskia College was challenged with how to celebrate the hard work of its 2020 graduates. In reflection on this year’s ceremony, KC President George Evans stated “Commencement is a rite of passage for students. It is a time where students can come together to celebrate their successes and memories. We do not want to deprive this graduating class, especially with the obstacles they have endured, from the opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments”.