KPD Details Limited Baseball, Softball Programs

At the recent meeting of the Kingsbury Park District board, it was reported a limited softball and baseball program has been set up for boys and girls.

The district is offering t-ball, soft toss, and Little League opportunity for boys and girls ages five to 12. The regular season was called off earlier due to COVID-19.

Registration is underway now through July 24. Parents will not pay now. When the league has reached its minimum amount of players, they will be notified, then asked to pay.

All leagues are being offered with the exception of Pony.

The boys and girls will play two games a week for three weeks, from August 3 through August 21.

KPD officials said the idea is to have fun, friendly competition. For this year, there will be no catcher, no umpires, coaches will pitch, and no uniforms will be distributed.

Participants must provide their own glove and if they have a helmet, they should use it. The plan is to limit the amount of equipment shared among players.

To register or for more information, go to KingsburyParkDistrict.com.

During the board meeting, Doug Bohannon announced he would be submitting a letter of resignation. He has been serving as board president the past couple of months.

The audit report for the past year was presented by a representative from the accounting firm of Kerber, Eck and Braeckel.

Recommendations were made to improve procedures when taking cash payments.