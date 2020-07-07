KPD Splash Pad Now Open

The splash pad at the Kingsbury Park District swimming complex is now open for use.

Three sessions are scheduled per day.

Kayla Curry, KPD recreation programmer, said a two-week schedule has been put out for the splash pad, to assess the response from the community. If there is demand, additional sessions could be added. The sessions are limited to 50 patrons. Admission is first come first served for $2.50 per person. Patrons will have their temperatures taken upon admission and must leave the facility between the sessions. KPD staff will sanitize high-touch surfaces between sessions.

Only cash or checks will be taken for splash pad admission.

Session time frames are 10 a.m. to noon, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The splash pad will be closed 10 a.m. to noon Sunday and that time period on Saturday is for private rentals only.

Private rentals are also available every day from 7 to 9 p.m.

The fee is $100 for those in-district and $125 for out-of-district. That gets two hours of splash pad time and use of the concession stand.

The district is also offering a punch card that can be purchased for regular use of the splash pad. The cost is $20 for 10 visits. Parents will still have to sign the waiver form.

More information, including answers to frequently asked questions, is available at KingsburyParkDistrict.com.

While the splash pad is available for use, the swimming pool remains closed.