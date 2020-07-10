Library Open For Pickup & Computer Appointments

The Greenville Public Library entered a new phase of service to patrons on Tuesday, July 7.

Jo Keillor, library director, said appointments will be taken for brief visits to the library and the use of computers.

“Grab and go” appointments can be made for 20 minute sessions to select and check out materials and 45 minute sessions for using the computer. Appointments are scheduled between 1 and 4 PM. To set up a time, call 664-3115. Capacity is limited to maintain social distancing and masks are required. Curbside pickup is still available in the morning, with an appointment. Computers will be cleaned between each session.

Those using computers will also be required to wear masks.

The new library opportunities were approved by the library board, City of Greenville and Bond County Health Department.