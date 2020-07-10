Lunch & Learn With Master Gardeners

The second Tuesday of each month, local Illinois Extension Master Gardeners will host a virtual chat for gardening enthusiasts, or those who are just starting their gardening adventures. Lunch and Learn gardening chats are from noon to 1 p.m. and can be accessed by computer or phone. Each month features a different educational gardening topic.

July 14-Beneficial Insects

August 11-Herb Gardening/Native Pollinators

September 8-Tree Health

October 13-Lawn Care/Invasive Plants

November 10-Pumpkins/Poinsettias

December 8-Evergreen Tree Care

Mark your calendar now for upcoming Lunch and Learn sessions. Lunch and Learn is interactive, so bring along any topic related questions you may have. To receive the log in information, or phone number, email Chris Lueking at lueking@illinois.edu. Sessions are recorded and posted on YouTube, so if you miss one you can catch it later at https://go.illinois.edu/YouTubeBCJMW.