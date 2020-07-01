McCracken Retires After 43 Years Of Care

Long-time Greenville physician Dr. Boyd A. McCracken has retired, ending 43 years of service to residents of Greenville, Bond County and the surrounding area.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital will host a celebration parade on Sunday, July 12 from 2 to 4 p.m.

To ensure everyone’s safety, the celebration will be in the form of a drive-by parade past the front entrance of Holy Family Hospital in Greenville. Those interested in honoring Dr. McCracken can drive through the covered entrance between 2 and 4.

Dr. McCracken started his practice in Greenville in 1977, continuing the long McCracken family history of service to health care ion Bond County. He joined HSHS Medical Group in 2016.

Two of his colleagues have great memories of working with Dr. McCracken.

Dr. John Dawdy said he appreciated Dr. McCracken even more after he became his patient. He said he began to see his thoroughness, concern, and care, which he also hears from other patients of Dr. McCracken. He said Dr. McCracken cares about his patients, which they are aware of, and gives good advice.

Dr. Tracy Hall said she took advantage of learning from Dr. McCracken’s experience. She said he is very trustworthy and has always been very knowledgeable. She said it was great to have him as a mentor, especially when they saw the same patients in the clinic and the hospital’s emergency department.

Kelly Sager, president and CEO of Holy Family Hospital, said the community has been blessed to have such an excellent care provider, such as Dr. McCracken, for so many years. He will be greatly missed.

During the July 12 drive-by parade, Snickers, Dr. McCracken’s favorite candy, will be handed out.

Our full interviews with Dr. Hall and Dr. Dawdy will be featured this Sunday after the noon news on the WGEL Public Affairs Program.