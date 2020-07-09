MG Close To Major Water Line Project

The village of Mulberry Grove is close to beginning a major project that will replace water lines throughout the town.

At the village board’s meeting Monday night, trustees voted to have HMG Engineering proceed with the bidding process.

The village has a $400,000 grant and will be borrowing the rest of the cost from the Illinois environmental Protection Agency.

The estimate for the project is $1.3 million. The 30-year loan has an interest rate of one percent.

The project includes the installation of new water meters for each customer. The meters will be computerized and all monthly readings will be accessed from the village’s office computer system.

Mulberry Grove Mayor Candy Widger said some of the water lines are from the 1950s or older. She indicated the project will take the village’s water service into the 21st century.

Board Member Dave Koonce said he doesn’t see how the village can get this project done without raising water rates.

The board will discuss the repayment of the loan at future meetings.