MG Position Filled, Slot Opens On Village Board

There’s an opening on the Mulberry Grove Village Board since the board took action Monday night to hire one of its own to a position.

Following an executive session, Russ Widger was hired as the village’s building and code inspector.

He then resigned as a member of the village board.

The Mulberry Grove board has been working on updating its code book and approved the changes to the section on manufactured homes.

Sections on zoning and subdivisions will go to the village’s Zoning Board for review.