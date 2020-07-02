More Arrests In Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department conducted the third phase of its Operation “Open for Business” June 24-30 in various locations around Montgomery and surrounding counties. The South Central Illinois Drug Task Force, Litchfield Police Department, and Hillsboro Police Department provided assistance in executing five active arrest warrants, which also led to multiple other arrests.

Ashley Vann, of Hillsboro, was arrested on June 25th following a traffic stop by state police. Vann was wanted on a charge of alleged Possession of Methamphetamine. Sandra Boyd and Jessica Daniels, both of Hillsboro, were also taken into custody following the traffic stop. Boyd was wanted in Montgomery County on an unspecified arrest warrant and Daniels had been charged with alleged Possession of Methamphetamine in Macoupin County. Additional methamphetamine was reportedly seized from the vehicle.

Robert J. Carlock, of Nokomis, was arrested by deputies on June 26th. Officials executed an arrest warrant for the alleged theft of a trailer from Farmer City and reportedly found numerous other items on Carlock’s property that had been reported in other thefts in multiple counties. Carlock and another individual inside his home, James A. McCaslin, of Nokomis, reportedly would not exit Carlock’s residence. Deputies obtained a search warrant for stolen property, weapons, and illegal drugs, and forced entry into the home, making the arrests. Additional methamphetamine was reportedly located during the search.

Additional individuals were arrested in Montgomery County on June 26th, including Kenneth Costello, of Litchfield, for alleged Burglary; Mary Dyer, of Litchfield, for alleged Possession of Methamphetamine, Brian Laird, of Litchfield, for alleged Delivery of A Controlled Substance Being Cocaine, and Cassandra Thiessen, of Litchfield, for alleged Delivery of Methamphetamine.

On June 28th, deputies arrested Cory A. Hampton, of Hillsboro, for alleged Domestic Battery. Hampton was reportedly also the suspect in a second domestic battery investigation where a weapon was allegedly used. Hampton was also charged with alleged Aggravated Battery, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Interfering with Reporting a Domestic Battery, and Possession of a Hypodermic Needle and Paraphernalia.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rick Robbins reports 27 new detainees were booked into the Montgomery County Jail, bringing the current jail population to 52.

Phase 3 of Operation “Open for Business” also initiated new investigations with additional pending illegal drug and weapon arrest warrants. Phase 4 will begin on July 1st.