Mulberry Grove Registration Underway

Student registration is underway in the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school district.

It was reported at Monday night’s school board meeting, t on the first day of registration, 20 high school students and 12 junior high students were signed up. Eight elementary school students were registered.

Parents can register children by logging into the Teacher Ease program. Online registration will probably be open through August 6.

The district is also planning in-person registration on August 6 and 7.

Those with questions can call the school offices.