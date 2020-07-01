New Bakery Shop Opens In Greenville

Wednesday was the first day of business for the Sugar Shop Cakery in the 200 block of South Third Street in Greenville.

The shop is owned by Jessica and Kyle Dannamann.

The Dannamann’s have been doing custom bakery orders for about four years, and have now opened the shop.

At the present time, Sugar Shop Cakery has cookies, brownies, and cinnamon rolls. Other items are being planned for the future. All goodies are baked on site.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The Dannamann’s are continuing to fulfill custom orders of cookies and cakes for any event.