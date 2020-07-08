New Business Coming To Mulberry Grove

At Monday night’s meeting of the Mulberry Grove Village Board, Mayor Candy Widger commented about a new business coming to town.

A building is to be constructed, catty-corner from Casey’s along Route 40, to house a Dollar General.

Mayor Widger said she has been told construction should begin in September.

It will be a project of Glenwood Equities from St. Louis. The developer has many buildings in the area which are leased to Dollar General.

At the recent ground breaking ceremony for a new Dollar General store in Greenville, Bob Elkan, from Glenwood Equities, said his group has been very active in the area, adding stores in Carlyle, Aviston, Trenton, Salem and Patoka.

Click below for more:

Elkan said the Pocahontas Dollar General building is also owned by Glenwood Equities.

Mayor Widger also indicated a new state-of-the art sawmill will be coming very soon along Seventh Street in Mulberry Grove.