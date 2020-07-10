New HSHS Holy Family Hospital EMS Resource Coordinator

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is pleased to announce that Jeremy Brown, RN, EMT, has been named the EMS Resource Coordinator. He began his new position in June 2020. With HSHS Holy Family Hospital serving as an EMS Resource Hospital with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the EMS Resource Coordinator position is required by IDPH. The position serves as a liaison between IDPH and the frontline EMS providers.

Brown is a certified Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). He received his paramedic training from Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC) in Belleville and has been a paramedic for 22 years. He also is a registered nurse and received his nursing degree from SWIC in 2015.

Throughout his career, Brown has had the opportunity to serve in roles that have provided him with a variety of skills and expertise important to this new role. He has served with the City of Mascoutah and City of Highland EMS, as well as serving as an emergency nurse at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese.

Brown is certified in International Trauma Life Support (ITLS), Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), Hazardous Materials Operations (HAZMAT Ops) and as an Illinois Firefighter II. He also is in the process of obtaining his EMS Lead Instructor certification through the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Holy Family’s Director of Clinical Services Ashley White expressed her appreciation for having a person with Brown’s skill set in this position. “As an EMS Resource Hospital, we help provide education, resources, supplies, etc. for a number of EMS agencies. With Jeremy’s experience as a paramedic as well as getting his lead instructor certification, he will be a valuable asset to not only our local Bond County EMS but all the other EMS agencies we serve,” she said.