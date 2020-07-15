New Partnership Will Help GU Keep Campus Disinfected This Fall

Greenville University announced a new partnership with professional cleaning service True Solutions Environmental Services that furthers the University’s mission to keep campus clean and students safe when in-person classes resume this fall.

GU Director of Facilities Mark Owens said True Solutions “comes with extensive experience and knowledge in environmental services management, and we believe they will be a beneficial partner and great fit for the University.”

True Solutions will not only carry out the routine campus cleaning schedule established before the pandemic, they will also follow the disinfection procedures recommended by health authorities to reduce the spread of illness. This includes regularly disinfecting high-traffic areas and frequently sanitizing high-touch surfaces like doorknobs and light switches.

GU remains committed to safety for its students and staff this fall. The University maintains daily contact with local civic and health leaders to review the health situation of the community, and all decisions regarding safety and face-to-face instruction are heavily vetted by a task force group comprised of GU administrators and health leaders.