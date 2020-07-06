Organizers Count “Drive In” Fireworks A Success

The Bond County Fourth Fest presented a fireworks show for the Fourth of July, Saturday night.

This year’s downtown event was cancelled because of COVID-19.

Rex Catron, Fourth Fest Committee chairman, said the fireworks lasted about 25 minutes and was a good show. He said there’s no way to know how many people viewed the fireworks, but everyone he heard from seemed to really enjoy it.

Since the downtown area wasn’t used for Fourth Fest, the committee reached out and received permission from Bond County Unit 2 to shoot the fireworks from between the junior high baseball field and the high school soccer field.

Area residents were invited to drive close to the site to see the show or watch from home. WGEL played patriotic music during the display.

Catron said he appreciated the cooperation and assistance from Unit 2 officials and Central States Fireworks from Athens, Illinois.

The fireworks were sponsored by the City of Greenville Tourism.

Catron said the Fourth Fest Committee will be planning a full downtown festival for next year. The band Exile was scheduled to perform this year and they’ve been re-booked for July 3, 2021.

