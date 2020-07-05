PHOTOS: Your Fourth Of July Celebrations

Saturday was the Fourth of July and while we couldn’t exactly all celebrate together in ways that we’re used to, there was still plenty of celebration throughout our listening area! If you have any fun photos to share, showing how you and yours celebrated, we’d love to add them to this collection!

You can send them to us on The FNB Community Bank Text Line (618-664-3300) or email them to ryan@wgel.com.

The Alhambra Jaycees told us they appreciated us promoting their fireworks event, so they in turn promoted our broadcast of patriotic music Saturday night. Thanks, guys!!

Greg & Ruth Joiner had them coming by the wagon-load to join in the 4th of July Festivities in Greenville!

Lori File shared this awesome shot of fireworks over the lake…

Happy Fourth…love the Slaymaker’s!

These were taken from high above downtown Greenville. The first shows the beautiful moon Saturday night. The last one LOOKS like the moon, but that’s actually a fireworks burst over the courthouse.

These great shots (as well as the one at the top of this story) were sent by Rebecca Wittig from the fireworks display they enjoyed in their neighborhood.

Marianne Peacock Mathis said, “We enjoyed the fireworks in Greenville tonight!!! Thank you!!!”