The Greenville Board of Police Commissioners has certified a sergeant promotion list for the Greenville Police Department.

The list consists of current officers Bryan Waugh, Russ Rieke and Casey Brown.

The list was compiled after testing was conducted. It will be used if a vacancy occurs in the position of sergeant.

The Greenville Police Department has two sergeants, Deb Keserauskis and Stefan Neece. There are no sergeant openings.