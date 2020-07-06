Red Cross Joins With Wonder Woman To Save The Day

This July, the American Red Cross and WONDER WOMAN 1984 are joining forces to save the day for patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions. The Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors this summer, as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented supply challenges amid this uncertain environment. Additionally, despite states lifting stay-at-home orders and reopening, many blood drives at businesses and community organizations continue to be cancelled as these locations remain closed or restrict the number of individuals at any location.

As part of the partnership, the Red Cross is organizing an epic prop replica giveaway from the new Warner Bros. Pictures film WONDER WOMAN 1984, due to hit theaters nationwide on October 2, to thank those who roll up a sleeve and help patients battling illness and injury. Those who present to donate July 1-31 will automatically be entered for a chance to win an authentic WONDER WOMAN 1984 movie prop replica package, which includes the Golden Lasso and a pair of Gauntlets, identical to WONDER WOMAN’s from the film.*

Now is the time to help patients fight back. If you are feeling well, please make an appointment to give by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

“In times of crisis, new superheroes often emerge, and new alliances are forged. The Red Cross is thrilled to partner with WONDER WOMAN 1984 to encourage and thank fans and blood donors alike for being superheroes for patients in need by giving blood in July,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of the American Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Blood donors have a unique super power—lifesaving blood. Blood cannot be manufactured, and donors are the only source for patients in need.”

Be a SUPERHERO

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood—kids battling cancer, accident victims being raced into emergency rooms, and new moms with complicated childbirths. Unfortunately, superheroes are in short supply as only 3 out of 100 Americans donate blood.

While tens of thousands of donors gave blood in response to an initial blood shortage caused by this coronavirus outbreak, it’s important to remember that red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation, and platelets within just five days, so they must constantly be replenished.

Blood Donation during COVID-19

Bond County

Greenville

7/9/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 South 4th Street

Pocahontas

7/14/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Nicholas Church

Clinton County

Breese

7/8/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 480 North Walnut

Carlyle

7/15/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Dairy Queen, 910 12th Street

New Baden

7/20/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Civic Center, 100 East Birch Street

Fayette County

Farina

7/20/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 West Madison Street

Ramsey

7/9/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ramsey Christian Church, 206 South Jefferson

Vandalia

7/14/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Vandalia Moose Lodge, 328 South 3rd Street

Madison County

Highland

7/13/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.

Marine

7/14/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lions Club, 406 E Division St

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arrival and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control public guidance.

Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

In most states, individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

*Terms and conditions apply. Valid email address is required. Limit five (5) entries per presenting donor. Winner will be selected and notified via the email listed in their American Red Cross donor profile on or around Aug. 10, 2020. Offer is non-transferable and not redeemable for cash. Void where prohibited. Giveaway begins July 1, 2020 and ends July 31, 2020.

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and its parents, affiliates and subsidiaries are not responsible for the promotion, administration or execution of this Giveaway.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About WONDER WOMAN 1984

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, WONDER WOMAN 1984 is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking WONDER WOMAN. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Stephen Jones are producing the film. Rebecca Steel Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Marianne Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Wesley Coller are the executive producers. Patty Jenkins directed from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns & David Callaham, story by Jenkins & Johns, based on characters from DC.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents an Atlas Entertainment/Stone Quarry Production, a Patty Jenkins Film, WONDER WOMAN 1984. Set to open in theaters on October 2, 2020 in 2D and 3D in select theaters and IMAX, it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. This film is rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence. Visit wonderwomanfilm.com for more information.