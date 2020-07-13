Ryan Champ Joins Bradford National Bank

Bradford National Bank president Michael Ennen has announced that Ryan Champ of Greenville has joined the bank staff.

Champ, who has 16 years of banking experience in Greenville, will serve as assistant vice president and become the lead “universal banker” at Bradford National Bank. He will be able to assist both consumer and business customers with lending and deposit services.

“Ryan brings with him a great deal of knowledge and experience in the banking world and is very familiar with Greenville and Bond County. We are excited to have him join our team here at Bradford National Bank,” Ennen said. “Plus, he has a long history of community service and is involved in many organizations and events in Greenville. Ryan is a perfect fit for our model of community banking.”

Champ currently serves on the Greenville Chamber of Commerce board of directors as secretary, was a founding board member and instrumental in launching the Bond County CEO program, is an organizer of the Come Home For Christmas event as well as the Greenville Graffiti Car Show, and is an active member of the Smith Grove Baptist Church. He also served as past president of the Greenville Kiwanis club.

“I’m honored to be working for a real community bank,” Champ said. “I’m ready to go to work and excited for the opportunity to serve the bank, its customers, and our community in my new role at Bradford National Bank.”

Contact Ryan at 664-2200 or ryanchamp@bradfordbank.com for all your banking needs.

Founded in 1867, Bradford National Bank is the 10th oldest bank in Illinois. For more information, visit www.BradfordBank.com.