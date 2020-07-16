Shank Running For Re-Election

The Bond County Supervisor of Assessments is running for re-election.

Georgia C. Shank of Greenville filed her petition Monday to be an independent candidate.

She was appointed in November of 2014 as supervisor of assessments, and elected to a four-year term in November of 2016. That was the first election in which the supervisor of assessments was an elected position in Bond County.

Shank will be on the November 3 general election ballot. No candidates were on the primary ballot.

Georgia told WGEL it is a challenging position, but enjoyable. She noted the job requires continuing education.

Monday was the first day independent candidates could file petitions with the county clerk. Filing is open through next Monday.