Sheriff On County Protest Plan

At the request of the Bond County Board, Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh talked this week about plans if a protest occurs in the county.

The sheriff addressed the board during Tuesday morning’s meeting, noting that if the protest was planned, the department would give the group space to express their freedom of speech. If the protest required intervention, the department, has a resource, ILEAS, which could provide a patrol group in 30 to 45 minutes.

ILEAS is the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System.

Sheriff Leitschuh said his deputies are involved in online training on a monthly basis, addressing a variety of topics.