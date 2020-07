Shimoji Coffee in Greenville has opened at 100 East Harris Avenue.

The small building housing the business was moved from Vandalia to Greenville in late April and opened for business last week. It is owned by Sheba and Kyle Barker.

Open seven days a week, Shimoji Coffee sells expresso-based drinks, smoothies, coffee and a wide variety of hot and cold teas.

It is a drive-through business where customers drive up and place their orders.