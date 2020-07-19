Three Injured In Crash In Pierron

Illinois State Police responded to a two vehicle crash in Pierron Thursday just after 7 PM.

Rebecca M. Duff, age 49, of Pierron, was eastbound on Rt. 143, approaching the intersection of North Main Street in Pierron. A second vehicle, driven by 49 year old Scott M. Peterson, also of Pierron, was westbound on Rt. 143, approaching the same intersection.

According to police, Duff turned left to head north on Main Street and struck Peterson’s vehicle in the intersection. Duff’s vehicle traveled onto the parking lot of Duff Tire & Auto and struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle.

Duff and Peterson, as well as a passenger in Peterson’s vehicle, were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.