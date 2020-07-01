Trial To Be Scheduled In Alleged Arson Case

A trial will be scheduled in Bond County Circuit Court for Jeremy B. Tedrick of Pocahontas, who faces four Class X charges in regard to a residential fire that occurred in Pocahontas on August 15, 2019.

Tedrick faces two counts of alleged attempted first degree murder and two counts of alleged aggravated arson.

On Wednesday, Tedrick was in court for a preliminary hearing. After witnesses testified and evidence was presented, Judge Chris Bauer ruled there was probable cause to continue the charges. Tedrick pleaded not guilty to each charge and demanded a trial by jury.

The attempted murder charges allege the 37-year-old defendant attempted to confine his father in a burning residence and repeatedly struck his father about the head and body with a tree branch.

The aggravated arson charges allege Jeremy Tedrick set the house on fire when he reasonably knew or should have known his father and a female were in the residence.

On June 18, the judge reviewed results of a fitness evaluation conducted on the defendant and ruled Tedrick is fit to stand trial.