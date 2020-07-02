Truck Fire Blocks Exit On I-70

The Greenville Fire Protection District was paged into service twice Wednesday.

The first called came in just after 4:15 PM and involved a truck on fire near Exit 45 on westbound I-70. Fire personnel report no one was around the vehicle at the time. They put out the blaze, which required blocking Exit 45 for a time. Crews were on the scene for about 40 minutes.

A reported side-by-side on fire near a residence in the 1300 block of Red Ball Trail sent Greenville firefighters back into action. That call came in just before 10:45 PM Wednesday. Crews were on the scene for about a half-hour.