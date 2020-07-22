Unit 2 ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR COMING SCHOOL YEAR

Students at Unit 2 Schools in Greenville, Pocahontas and Sorento are registering this week until Monday the 27th and choosing between full remote learning or the hybrid two day a week in person leaning and 3 days of distance learning. The options are posted to the Unit 2 school district website, BCCU2.org. Students returning to in person learning will go to class either on Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday, depending on their last name. Those students will then participate in distance learning on the days they are not in school, and the entire district will distance learn on Fridays.

Students enrolled in full online learning are committed to that choice for at least 9 weeks for K-8th grade and 18 weeks for grades 9-12. Parents can move their children from the hybrid of in person and distance learning to full distance learning with administrator approval. The release from the school reads that online and remote learning will include full instructional workload with attendance and participation required and traditional district grading policies followed.

The information graphic says full or modified 5 day learning weeks won’t be in place until guidance allows. All registration is online from now until July 27th. After that Unit 2 Schools will likely have a better idea of how many students will be in each of the learning options. Superintendent Wes Olsen said detailed school plans will be presented as soon as they are finalized. Supply lists by schools will available by August 1st.