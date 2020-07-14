Unit Two Board Discusses Plan For School Year

The discussions continue about school in the Bond County Unit 2 District regarding how students will be taught during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school board met Monday evening and received a lot of information from Superintendent Wes Olson. No decisions were made, but that should occur at next Monday’s meeting.

Olson presented a draft plan that has three options.

The first option is modified, five days per week in-person learning. He emphasized that in-person learning would be different than what people are used to and would include masks, social distancing, possibly a shortened day and more. The second option would be a combination of in-person learning and may involve half of the student body attending two days a week, with the other half on two other days, and one day being a remote learning day for everyone. The third option is remote learning, which he said would look different than it did in the spring.

The question was asked when parents should get something definite. Olson responded, noting, “…everything has a big asterisk by it” and is subject to change based on the governor’s orders. He said plans may not be ready to be implemented this week, but they would like to have them finalized this week.

The hope is for the school board to approve the plan in their regular meeting Monday, July 20. Registration will be conducted next week and families will make a decision on how their student will attend.

In addition to parents looking at options, school officials will have to make decisions about the length of the school day, bus use, and providing lunches. Olson said the district is still looking at starting school the week of August 17.