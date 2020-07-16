Unit Two Board Personnel Action

During a special meeting of the Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education Monday evening, four personnel items were addressed.

The resignation of Emilee Long as a Kindergarten Readiness Program paraprofessional was accepted. It is effective immediately.

The work day of Deborah Evans was increased to full time as a special education teacher at the high school for the upcoming school year.

Brittany Paradee was hired as a special education teacher at Sorento School for the 2020-2021 school year.

Sean Courty was hired as the head boys tennis coach at the high school, filling a vacancy created by the resignation of Carl Brannon, who has moved to another state after serving 10 years as Comets tennis coach.

Courty is an English teacher at the high school.