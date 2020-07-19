Unit Two Family Survey Results

Every school district in Illinois is trying to prepare for a new school with the COVID-19 pandemic still here.

There are more questions than answers.

In an attempt to receive input from parents and families, the Bond County Unit 2 District conducted a recent online survey to receive views from parents regarding their preferences.

At a special meeting of the Unit 2 school board, Superintendent Wes Olson presented results of the survey. He said 663 families, or about 1/3 of the families in the district, responded. 35% responded that they were unsure about sending their students to school. 3% said they want to do remote learning from the beginning. Some said they want to homeschool their children. He said many comments were shared, some saying parents didn’t want their children to wear masks and some saying they weren’t sure about sending their kids to school if everyone wasn’t wearing a mask.

The school board meets Monday night and plans to make some decisions about the start of the school year.