Unit Two Registration Details

Bond County Community Unit 2 has announced student registration will be conducted online July 22 through July 27.

Parents can log into their Skyward Family Access and register their child for school, complete with credit card payment. There is no additional cost to families using online registration or payment.

Parents needing assistance with their Family Access login credentials should call the student’s school office July 22 through July 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and July 27 from 4 to 6 p.m., or send an e-mail any time.

Class schedules for Greenville Junior High and high school students will be distributed on the first day of school. At this time, that date is still to be determined.

New students must pick up and return a new student registration packet at the Unit 2 office, 1004 Savannah Way in Greenville. High school students moving into the district need to make an appointment with a guidance counselor, Call 664-1370, extension 108, to schedule a phone appointment.

More information about registration can be found on the Unit 2 website at www.bccu2.org in the Announcement and Quick Link areas on the front page.

Additional details on Unit Two registration follow…