Upcoming KC Enrollment Days

Kaskaskia College is hosting two Saturday enrollment days.

They will be July 25 and August 15 at the main campus and all education centers.

College staff members will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist those wanting to enroll for the fall semester at the college. Services will be offered by those serving the areas of admissions, advising, financial aid, the bookstore, placement testing and TRIO.

Social distancing, use of masks, screening and safety precautions will be followed during the days.

Appointments are highly recommended. Contact the main campus at kcadvising@kaskaskia.edu or call 545-3060. Appointments can also be made by calling the education centers in Greenville, Vandalia, Trenton, Nashville or Salem.

Additional information is available at the Kaskaskia College website.