Voter Applications Coming

A new Illinois Public Act is requiring Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert to send vote-by-mail applications, due to COVID-19.

She said the federal CARES Act required her office to send applications to vote by mail. She said the act specified which voters should receive the application, but rather than avoid confusion about why some received the application and some did not, she opted to send it to all voters. Sybert emphasized that what you receive will simply be an application and you are not required to actually vote by mail.

The applications will be mailed by August 1.

The general election is Tuesday, November 3.

If you have any election questions, call the county clerk’s office at 664-0449.