123 COVID Cases In Bond County

For the third consecutive day, the Bond County Health Department has announced additional positive COVID-19 cases.

Six cases were announced Tuesday and two more followed on Wednesday.

That brings the total to date to 123 positive cases in Bond County.

The two new cases include a female in her 20’s and a female in her 50’s.

Of the 123 positive cases, 35 are currently in isolation. Two remain hospitalized. Three have died since the pandemic began. All of the other positive cases have recovered.

The total number of tests administered in Bond County is now 5,519.

The Bond County Health Department also issued a statement on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, regarding the Closure of the Driver Services Facility in Greenville, which closed this week due to a positive COVID case among the staff.

The statement reads, “We would like to let you know we have contacted the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office in an attempt to determine who may have had close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual. As soon as we have answers, our team will reach out. In the meantime, it appears that if you were in the facility between August 18 and 21, you should self-monitor for symptoms and consider consulting with your healthcare provider.”