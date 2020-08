Five new positive COVID-19 cases have been announced in Bond County, bringing the total to date to 128.

The Bond County Health Department said the new positives include a male in his 30’s, a male in his 40’s, two men in their 60’s, and a female in her 70’s.

Of the positive cases, 27 positives are still in isolation, one is currently hospitalized, and three have passed since the pandemic began. All others have recovered.

The total number of tests administered in Bond County is now at 5,595.