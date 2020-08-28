BCMW Urging Census Participation

BCMW Community Services is reminding you that the 2020 Census continues. A complete census count has a big impact on federal funding for Bond County.

According to BCMW, for every person not counted in the census, Bond County loses $2,000 per year for the next 10 years in federal funding. This funding supports local health care, fire departments, road improvements, schools and education, free and reduced lunch and breakfast programs, senior services, food pantries, and more.

To make sure you and your family are counted, visit My2020Census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020.

For more information, call Molly at BCMW at 237-5487.