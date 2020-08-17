Bond County COVID Total At 81

The Bond County Health Department has announced 10 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 81.

The new positives include a man in his 20’s, a man in his 30’s, two men in their 40’s, two men in their 50’s, two men in their 60’s, a female under 20, and a female in her 50’s.

Of the 81 total positives to date, 18 individuals who have tested positive remain in isolation. None are currently hospitalized. Three people who tested positive have passed away.

A total of 3,932 tests have been administered in Bond County.