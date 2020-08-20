Bond County COVID Totals At 97

Bond County has 16 new positive cases of COVID-19. The Bond County Health Department says the new positives include a man in his 50’s, two men in their 40’s, a man in his 30’s, three men in their 20’s, a female in her 60’s, a female in her 50’s, a women in her 40’s, two women in their 30’s, three in their 20’s, and one in her teens.

That brings the total to date for Bond County to 97 positive cases.

Of that number, 29 remain in isolation, none are currently hospitalized, and three have died. All others have recovered.

Total number of tests administered in Bond County is 4,047.