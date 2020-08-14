Bond County Crop Survey Set For August 25

The Bond County Crop Survey has been scheduled for Tuesday, August 25th.

Bond & Fayette County Farm Bureau Manager Katie Cayo told WGEL teams will be formed, consisting of local farmers, county bank personnel, media, and area agribusinesses to go around the county and collect samples to estimate the crop yields for the year.

The survey should last about 3 hours. After the survey there will be a brief presentation and lunch will be served.

To ensure there’s enough lunch for all participants, you are asked to RSVP for the tour by Friday, August 21st. To sign up, call the Bond County Farm Bureau office at 664-3100.