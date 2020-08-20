Boudouris Running For County Board

Adam Boudouris of Greenville will be running in the November election to retain his Bond County Board position.

He was appointed to the board in February of this year, following the resignation of Howard Elmore. Boudouris represents County Board District 5.

Boudouris was not on the Democratic primary ballot because the resignation was too late for someone to be on it.

The Democrat Party filed the proper vacancy in nomination paper for Boudouris’ candidacy, and he has filed an official statement of candidacy with the county clerk.

Boudouris is running for a two-year unexpired term. At this time, there is no other candidate of the ballot for District 5.