City Apartment Study

The Greenville City Council held a special meeting during the noon hour Monday and approved having a development firm complete a study regarding apartment availability in the city.

Development Strategies of St. Louis will conduct the study, to assess the market for apartments in Greenville. The study will be finished within 30 days at a total cost of $4,250.

Greenville Mayor Alan Gaffner said the purpose of the study is to add data and statistics to what has become an increasing number of requests for market rate apartments. He said the city would like to have firm information that could be presented to developers, contractors, banks, and more. He said the numbers would provide confirmation to what they’ve been hearing from people that there is a need for more apartments in Greenville.

The city has learned there is someone interested in constructing a four-story contemporary-style apartment building in the north area of Second Street near the square.